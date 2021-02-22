Emergency services rescue woman from flyover in Norwich

Published: 9:22 PM February 22, 2021

Emergency services have helped rescue a woman from a flyover in Norwich.

Police were called following concerns for the safety of a woman on the wrong side of the barrier on the St Crispin's Road flyover above Magdalen Street, near Anglia Square.

Fire appliances from Earlham, including the aerial ladder platform, were called to Magdalen Street to assist police just before 6.40pm on Monday, February 22.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said the fire service assisted police in helping the woman to safety.

The woman has since been detained under the mental health act.