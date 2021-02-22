News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Emergency services rescue woman from flyover in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 9:22 PM February 22, 2021   
St Crispins Flyover. PIC: Sonya Brown.

St Crispins Flyover. PIC: Sonya Brown.

Emergency services have helped rescue a woman from a flyover in Norwich.

Police were called following concerns for the safety of a woman on the wrong side of the barrier on the St Crispin's Road flyover above Magdalen Street, near Anglia Square.

Fire appliances from Earlham, including the aerial ladder platform, were called to Magdalen Street to assist police just before 6.40pm on Monday, February 22.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said the fire service assisted police in helping the woman to safety.

The woman has since been detained under the mental health act.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Norfolk hamlet of Fustyweed, between Lyng and Elsing. Photo: Bill Smith

9 Norfolk villages you may never have heard of

Rowan Mantell

Author Picture Icon
Tonnage Bridge glamping pod

Farmer gets go-ahead for couples-only 'Hobbit' holiday pods

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
A worried dog walker called police after spotting the bottom half of a person in a hedge near Downham Market, but when police arrived they discovered it was, in fact, a mannequin dressed up to look realistic.

Worried dog walker rang police after falling for 'creative' mannequin prank

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Cock Inn, Old Lakenham, Norfolk being converted into luxury home

Historic pub being transformed into £1million luxury home

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon