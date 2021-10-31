Woman, 27, reported missing from Cawston
Published: 4:31 PM October 31, 2021
- Credit: Norfolk Police
A 27-year-old woman has been reported missing from Cawston, near Reepham.
Karis Dacosta was last seen on Saturday, October 30 at approximately 6.45pm in Sheringham.
She is described as a white woman of slim build, 5ft 4 inches in height, with thick brown, shoulder-length hair that she usually wears up in a bun.
Norfolk police are concerned for Karis’s welfare and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen her or her car – a white, Volkswagen Up, licence plate number RE14 WHH.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk police on 101, quoting incident number 225 of 31 October.