Women lose more than 11 stone in dramatic transformation

PUBLISHED: 11:38 13 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:46 13 September 2019

Before of Teresa Woollard (left) and Sharon Craig. Photo: Submit

Archant

Two women have achieved slimming success after losing more than 11 stones combined.

Teresa Woollard before picture. Picture: Slimming World OutwellTeresa Woollard before picture. Picture: Slimming World Outwell

Lifestyle changes for one woman has reversed prediabetes and improved her wellbeing.

Sharon Craig, 50, from Wisbech, and Teresa Woollard, 48, from Outwell, have been crowned joint winners of Outwell's Slimming World 'Woman of the Year' 2019 as a result of their dramatic weight loss transformations.

Ms Craig lost seven-and-a-half stone in 43 weeks and has dropped down five dress sizes.

Mrs Woollard has slimmed down by four stone in just 28 weeks and is still continuing her journey to reach her target.

Sharon Craig before picture. Ms Craig lost seven-and-a-half stone in 43 weeks. Picture: Slimming World OutwellSharon Craig before picture. Ms Craig lost seven-and-a-half stone in 43 weeks. Picture: Slimming World Outwell

Ms Craig, who down-sized from a dress size 22 to a 12, said: "When I first joined the group I never dreamt that I would be in the position I am now.

"Losing weight has made such a big difference to my life.

"My health has improved as I have reversed prediabetes. I have more energy, I'm happier and I feel more comfortable in my own skin."

Mrs Woollard, who joined Slimming World in February 2019 after feeling unhappy about her size, said: "I saw a photo and it shocked me how big I looked.

Teresa Woollard before picture. Mrs Woollard joined Slimming World in February 2019 after feeling unhappy about her size. Picture: Slimming World OutwellTeresa Woollard before picture. Mrs Woollard joined Slimming World in February 2019 after feeling unhappy about her size. Picture: Slimming World Outwell

"I tried a number of different ways to lose weight but they usually left me feeling hungry or miserable - or both.

"My family and friends are all amazed by how much I can eat and lose weight.

"I still eat all my favourite meals, like roast dinners. I just prepare and cook them differently now - and they taste so much better."

Teresa Woollard after picture. Mrs Woollard has slimmed down by four stone in just 28 weeks. Picture: Slimming World OutwellTeresa Woollard after picture. Mrs Woollard has slimmed down by four stone in just 28 weeks. Picture: Slimming World Outwell

The competition celebrates the achievements of thousands of women up and down the country who have made long-term healthy lifestyle changes.

Jo Johnson Andow, who runs the Outwell groups, said: "I'm so proud of Sharon and Teresa. Both are fantastic ambassadors for Slimming World and what they have achieved is nothing short of incredible.

"They are a huge inspiration to everyone in our group and I hope they inspire other women and men in Outwell and surrounding areas to change their lives in the same way."

Sharon Craig after picture. Ms Craig down-sized from a dress size 22 to a 12. Picture: Slimming World OutwellSharon Craig after picture. Ms Craig down-sized from a dress size 22 to a 12. Picture: Slimming World Outwell

