Woman airlifted to hospital following equestrian accident in Beccles

Mark Boggis

Published: 3:57 PM June 14, 2021    Updated: 4:27 PM June 14, 2021
The East Anglian Air Ambulance was scrambled to assist paramedics in Beccles.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was scrambled to assist paramedics in Beccles. - Credit: EAAA

A woman in her 20s was airlifted to hospital after being injured in an equestrian accident. 

The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) and the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out just before 5pm on Saturday, June 12 after the woman was hurt in Beccles.

The Anglia One helicopter landed at the scene at 4.59pm as they assisted the EEAST team with the woman in her 20s who was injured in an "equestrian accident," according to paramedics.

A spokesman for the air ambulance said: "Pilots Steve Norris and Nick Jones landed the helicopter at the scene. 

"Doctor Nicola Wallace-King, critical care paramedic Nigel Strange and supervisor doctor Sarah McNeilly gave the patient a full assessment and provided A and E level care at the scene, including administering advanced pain relief.

"The patient was then flown to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further treatment."

