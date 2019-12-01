Woman taken to hospital after two-car crash

Firefighters helped polic officers after a two-car crash in Fakenham. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

A woman was taken to hospital after a two-car crash on the edge of a town.

The incident took place on Hempton Road in Fakenham just before 4.40pm on Sunday, December 1.

A woman, who was driving a black Range Rover, received minor injuries after the vehicle was involved in a collision with a purple Fiat, according to Insp Gina Hopkinson, Norfolk Police control room operator.

She added the injured driver rang the police about the crash and was taken to hospital by paramedics.

One crew of firefighters from Fakenham was called and attended the emergency.

Both vehicles were removed from the road just before 7pm.