Air ambulance responds after woman suffers medical emergency

The East Anglian Air Ambulance after landing close to the play area at Stoven Close in Lowestoft. Picture: Mark Boggis Archant

A woman has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) was scrambled following reports of a medical emergency in north Lowestoft.

Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust and the air ambulance were alerted just after 9am today (Friday, November 22) following reports that someone was unconscious in Gunton.

A spokesman for EEAST said: "We were called at 9.08am with reports of a person who was unconscious in Weston Road, Lowestoft.

"We sent two ambulances, an ambulance officer and the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

"One woman was taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston in a serious condition."