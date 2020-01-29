Woman seriously injured after crashing into garage

The car crashed into a garage on Melton Gate in Wymondham. Photo: Google Archant

A woman has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a garage at a property in Wymondham.

The accident happened at 10.30am on Tuesday, on Melton Gate in Wymondham, when a car crashed into a garage.

The fire service was called to rescue a woman from the vehicle, and it is understood she suffered serious leg injuries.

Three appliances from Wymondham, Hethersett and Earlham attended and used air bags to release the driver.

The air ambulance also attended, and the woman has been taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.