Search

Advanced search

Woman seriously injured after crashing into garage

PUBLISHED: 16:43 28 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:22 29 January 2020

The car crashed into a garage on Melton Gate in Wymondham. Photo: Google

The car crashed into a garage on Melton Gate in Wymondham. Photo: Google

Archant

A woman has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a garage at a property in Wymondham.

A woman has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a garage at a property in Wymondham.

The accident happened at 10.30am on Tuesday, on Melton Gate in Wymondham, when a car crashed into a garage.

The fire service was called to rescue a woman from the vehicle, and it is understood she suffered serious leg injuries.

Three appliances from Wymondham, Hethersett and Earlham attended and used air bags to release the driver.

The air ambulance also attended, and the woman has been taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

Most Read

Snow could be on the way for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Some coastal areas in Norfolk and Suffolk could see some snow showers next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

French midfielder signs for Canaries

Norwich City have signed Melvin Sitti from Sochaux Picture: Norwich City FC

Phones and wallets stolen after group is threatened at knifepoint

A section of London Road, Dereham, where a group of men were threatened with a knife. Picture: GOOGLE STREET

‘Told to take off our stilettos’ - Passengers evacuated off new broken down train by ladder

Passengers had to be evacuted off a broken down Greater Anglia train after being stranded for more than five hours. Picture: Glen Mirgaux

Passengers stuck on-board for more than three hours as new Greater Anglia train breaks down

A Greater Anglia train has broken down on the way to London. Photo: Greater Anglia

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Tom Jones announces Norwich concert this summer

Tom Jones is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by LHG Events

Boy taken to hospital after being hit by bus during rush hour traffic

Police were called to Newmarket Road in Norwich, 15m away from the junction with Sunnydale, after a teenager was involved in a collision with a bus. Picture Google.

Care home forced to close after third inadequate rating

St Nicholas Care Home in Sheringham, whihc has been shut after a third inadequate rating from the CQC. Photo by Mark Bullimore

Ultra-fast broadband plans announced for nine Norfolk towns

Ultra-fast broadband will be coming to nine Norfolk market towns, Openreach has announced. Picture: BT Openreach

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Snow could be on the way for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Some coastal areas in Norfolk and Suffolk could see some snow showers next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

7 things to do in Norfolk this weekend for every budget

There are plenty of events to keep you busy this weekend in Norfolk Credit: L-R Twentieth Century Fox/IMDB, Jaz Instone-Brewer, Helen Murray

‘A major step change’: 200 arrests made in fight against organised crime

Checking insurance details of a driver who was stopped by the Operation Sentinel team in Lowestoft. Picture: Neil Didsbury

How £870k to help rough sleepers in Norwich will be spent

Andy Baker, Pathways support worker, giving out free food to Mark Digby, 56, who is homeless in Norwich, during the July heatwave. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Banham big cats will go wild for your old ‘purrrfume’

Calvin Klein Obsession for Men is particular renowned for being popular with tigers. Picture: Banham Zoo
Drive 24