Woman taken to hospital after crash near Thetford

A driver was taken to hospital after a crash near Thetford.

The woman was driving an Audi A3 which crashed on the A1066, near Shadwell, just after 9pm on Tuesday (May 14).

Fire crews from Thetford and East Harling were called to the crash and used hydraulic rescue equipment to get the woman, in her 20s, out of the vehicle.

An ambulance crew also attended, along with a volunteer doctor from the emergency medical charity the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS)

The SARS doctor assessed the patient and provided advanced pre-hospital treatment for a leg injury.

The doctor then accompanied the woman in the ambulance which took her to hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

No other vehicle was involved in the crash.

The road was closed in both directions while emergency services attended. It re-opened at just before 1.45am on Wednesday.