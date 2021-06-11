News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Woman in her 60s dies following Gorleston fire

Logo Icon

Noah Vickers and James Weeds

Published: 4:31 PM June 11, 2021    Updated: 4:58 PM June 11, 2021
Fire engine outside Cherwell Avenue

A fire marshal at the scene said the fire was dealt with quickly. - Credit: James Weeds

A woman has died following a fire in Gorleston on Friday morning.

Officers were called just before 9.10am to assist Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service following reports of a fire at an address in Cherwell Way.

A woman, aged in her 60s, was found inside the property but was sadly declared dead at the scene.

The scene at Cherwell Way this morning.

The scene at Cherwell Way this morning. - Credit: James Weeds

The woman’s death is being treated as unexplained but it is not believed to be suspicious at this time.

Norfolk Police are working with Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service to establish the circumstances leading up to the fire and a file will be prepared for the coroner ahead of an inquest which will take place in due course.

Brasenose Avenue in Gorleston, near Great Yarmouth, was initially closed to traffic on Friday morning after police were called to the scene just before 9.10am.

The scene at Cherwell Way this morning.

The scene at Cherwell Way this morning. - Credit: James Weeds

Three police cars, a forensic services vehicle, a fire engine, a fire marshal van and two medical first responders could be seen parked at the side of the road.

Most Read

  1. 1 Oh deer! Muntjac escorted out of Tesco after sprinting into bakery
  2. 2 'Left with little option' - City chief explains Buendia sale as Villa move is sealed
  3. 3 Woman arrested after city centre row
  1. 4 Police seal off building site in Norwich
  2. 5 Woman sexually assaulted in Norwich
  3. 6 Holiday home owner calls for guidance over foreign workers
  4. 7 'Hovering ship' seen off north Norfolk coast
  5. 8 Woman assaulted and robbed in her home
  6. 9 Ex-Linnet Jarvis finds a new club
  7. 10 Norfolk morning traffic: Crash near A47 flyover and usual busy city traffic

A fire marshal at the scene said the fire was dealt with quickly, and that the investigation has begun into the cause.

Forensic services van

Forensic services arrived at the scene on Cherwell Way at 10.50am. - Credit: James Weeds

Police outside Cherwell Avenue

Police had cordoned off the road beside Cherwell Way where there was a house fire this morning. - Credit: James Weeds

Marshals by Cherwell Way

Investigations into the cause of the fire are underway. - Credit: James Weeds

Three police cars and a fire engine.

Three police cars and a fire engine. - Credit: James Weeds


Live
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service
Norfolk Police
Gorleston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Danny Enifer, Fox and Hounds, Weasenham, Norfolk

Pub for sale after landlord dies of Covid

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
A herd of cows on a country path off Common Road in Hemsby in June 2020.

Women seriously injured after being trampled on by cows

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
IKEA in Norwich

IKEA to close in Norwich affecting nearly 40 staff

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
St Stephens Street in Norwich revamp artist's impression.

Video

New images show £6.1m Norwich shopping street shake-up plans

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus