Woman in her 60s dies following Gorleston fire

Published: 4:31 PM June 11, 2021 Updated: 4:58 PM June 11, 2021

A fire marshal at the scene said the fire was dealt with quickly. - Credit: James Weeds

A woman has died following a fire in Gorleston on Friday morning.

Officers were called just before 9.10am to assist Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service following reports of a fire at an address in Cherwell Way.

A woman, aged in her 60s, was found inside the property but was sadly declared dead at the scene.

The scene at Cherwell Way this morning. - Credit: James Weeds

The woman’s death is being treated as unexplained but it is not believed to be suspicious at this time.

Norfolk Police are working with Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service to establish the circumstances leading up to the fire and a file will be prepared for the coroner ahead of an inquest which will take place in due course.

Brasenose Avenue in Gorleston, near Great Yarmouth, was initially closed to traffic on Friday morning after police were called to the scene just before 9.10am.

The scene at Cherwell Way this morning. - Credit: James Weeds

Three police cars, a forensic services vehicle, a fire engine, a fire marshal van and two medical first responders could be seen parked at the side of the road.

A fire marshal at the scene said the fire was dealt with quickly, and that the investigation has begun into the cause.

Forensic services arrived at the scene on Cherwell Way at 10.50am. - Credit: James Weeds

Police had cordoned off the road beside Cherwell Way where there was a house fire this morning. - Credit: James Weeds

Investigations into the cause of the fire are underway. - Credit: James Weeds

Three police cars and a fire engine. - Credit: James Weeds



