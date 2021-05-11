Couple in 80s given hospital treatment after alleged assault in village

Published: 5:59 PM May 11, 2021 Updated: 6:40 PM May 11, 2021

Police were called to Attleborough Road in Old Buckenham following an assault on a woman in her 80s. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A couple aged in their 80s required hospital treatment after an elderly woman was allegedly assaulted in a south Norfolk village.

Shortly after 8.10pm on Monday, police were made aware of an incident on Attleborough Road in Old Buckenham, which left an elderly woman and man in need of hospital treatment.

Forensic officers were seen carrying out investigations in the village today following the incident, which officers believed to be isolated.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said both people were admitted to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and that it was believed the woman had been assaulted.

They added: "The female has since been released from hospital but the male remains there undergoing treatment and has subsequently been detained in connection with the incident to assist police with their enquiries.

"Police believe this is an isolated incident and continue to work with partner agencies to try and understand the circumstances."