News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Couple in 80s given hospital treatment after alleged assault in village

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 5:59 PM May 11, 2021    Updated: 6:40 PM May 11, 2021
Police were called to Attleborough Road in Old Buckenham following an assault on a woman in her 80s. 

Police were called to Attleborough Road in Old Buckenham following an assault on a woman in her 80s. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A couple aged in their 80s required hospital treatment after an elderly woman was allegedly assaulted in a south Norfolk village.

Shortly after 8.10pm on Monday, police were made aware of an incident on Attleborough Road in Old Buckenham, which left an elderly woman and man in need of hospital treatment.

Forensic officers were seen carrying out investigations in the village today following the incident, which officers believed to be isolated.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said both people were admitted to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and that it was believed the woman had been assaulted.

They added: "The female has since been released from hospital but the male remains there undergoing treatment and has subsequently been detained in connection with the incident to assist police with their enquiries.

"Police believe this is an isolated incident and continue to work with partner agencies to try and understand the circumstances."

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk seaside village third most sought-after in UK
  2. 2 The rise and fall of a beloved Norfolk wildlife park
  3. 3 Man, 89, was killed by lorry as he headed to his parents' grave
  1. 4 'Absolutely horrific' - Girl, 14, kicked and punched in face in fight
  2. 5 Woman's life 'left in pieces' after being raped while unconscious
  3. 6 What can't open in Norfolk on May 17 - and why
  4. 7 Part of A47 reopens after earlier accident
  5. 8 Masks scrapped 'as early as next month' and over 35s jabs 'soon'
  6. 9 'I was in tears': Dentist can keep working despite failing 13 patients
  7. 10 Go-ahead for eagles to be reintroduced to Norfolk
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Game Pad in King’s Lynn released a video of a delivery driver who accidentally walked through their shop window

Video

Moment delivery driver walks through shop window

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Image taken March 2019 at Thurne on the Norfolk Broads showing St Benet' mill and riverside bungal

Two Norfolk destinations named among most scenic in UK

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burt

Five rare birds that have been spotted in Norfolk

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library

Martin Lewis: How to get your hands on £280 if you worked from home

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus