Search

Advanced search

Firefighters free woman in her 80s from overturned car following crash

PUBLISHED: 17:47 12 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:47 12 December 2018

Gisleham Road, in Gisleham, near Lowestoft, where firefighters cut free a woman in her 80s following a crash. Picture: Google Images

Gisleham Road, in Gisleham, near Lowestoft, where firefighters cut free a woman in her 80s following a crash. Picture: Google Images

Archant

A woman in her 80s had to be cut free from her car after it flipped onto its roof on a rural road.

The emergency services were called out after a crash on Gisleham Road in Gisleham about 3.10pm on Tuesday, December 11.

A Citroën C3 Picasso was involved in the single vehicle collision, with two crews from Lowestoft South fire station and a crew from North Lowestoft fire station called out at 3.12pm.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews found a single vehicle collision, with one casualty medically trapped.

“The vehicle was on its roof. Efforts were made to release the casualty using small tools. Crews proceeded to use cutting equipment, releasing the casualty, who was left in care of the ambulance service. Crews remained at the incident to make the scene safe.”

A police spokesman added: “We were called by the ambulance service shortly after 3.10pm on Tuesday following reports of a road traffic collision in Gisleham. It was a single vehicle collision, with the vehicle reported to have left the road and subsequently overturned on its roof.

“One person was reported to be trapped and the road was blocked, with the scene cleared shortly after 5pm as a Citroën C3 Picasso was recovered.”

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 3.06pm to reports of a collision in Gisleham Road. We sent an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle to the scene.

“A woman in her 80s was taken to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Updated Man detained after alert that closed primary school and saw police swarm on Norfolk village

Multiple police cars on the scene in Tivetshall where an incident has closed the primary school. Picture: Staff

Norwich care home closes suddenly over ‘serious concerns’

Holmwood Care Home on Harvey Lane. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Woman dies at Blickling Hall

A woman died during a visit to Blickling Hall. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Plenty of Fish conwoman from Norwich stole man’s life savings and made false rape allegation against him

Natalie Rivers. Picture: Natalie Rivers

Family of five almost made homeless by landlord just two weeks before Christmas

Kerry Frith with her family - husband Ian and children Alisha, 21, Tilisa, 5 and Kai, 4 - were almost evicted from their home in Norwich by their landlord. Picture: Kerry Frith

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Plenty of Fish conwoman from Norwich stole man’s life savings and made false rape allegation against him

Natalie Rivers. Picture: Natalie Rivers

Video Nine cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from ice skating to meeting reindeer

Norwich ice rink at Norwich Castle Gardens. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Live WATCH: We’re having moose for dessert – The PinkUn Show #160 LIVE on all things Norwich City

The PinkUn Show returns to cover all Norwich City bases from down the pub, with Michael Bailey and guests.

‘Dreadful, frustrating, appalling’ - campaigners call for better bus and rail links at north Norfolk station

Campaigners David Hurdle and James Thomson are calling for better bus and train links in north Norfolk. Picture: Archant

North Norfolk MP asks health secretary to meet people ‘let down’ by mental health trust

North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb has asked the health secretary, Suffolk MP Matt Hancock, to meet with his constituents who “felt they have been let down” by the region’s mental health trust. Picture: Sonya Duncan/Simon Parker
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast