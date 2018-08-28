Firefighters free woman in her 80s from overturned car following crash

Gisleham Road, in Gisleham, near Lowestoft, where firefighters cut free a woman in her 80s following a crash. Picture: Google Images Archant

A woman in her 80s had to be cut free from her car after it flipped onto its roof on a rural road.

The emergency services were called out after a crash on Gisleham Road in Gisleham about 3.10pm on Tuesday, December 11.

A Citroën C3 Picasso was involved in the single vehicle collision, with two crews from Lowestoft South fire station and a crew from North Lowestoft fire station called out at 3.12pm.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews found a single vehicle collision, with one casualty medically trapped.

“The vehicle was on its roof. Efforts were made to release the casualty using small tools. Crews proceeded to use cutting equipment, releasing the casualty, who was left in care of the ambulance service. Crews remained at the incident to make the scene safe.”

A police spokesman added: “We were called by the ambulance service shortly after 3.10pm on Tuesday following reports of a road traffic collision in Gisleham. It was a single vehicle collision, with the vehicle reported to have left the road and subsequently overturned on its roof.

“One person was reported to be trapped and the road was blocked, with the scene cleared shortly after 5pm as a Citroën C3 Picasso was recovered.”

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 3.06pm to reports of a collision in Gisleham Road. We sent an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle to the scene.

“A woman in her 80s was taken to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.”