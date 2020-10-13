Woman in 80s dies in hospital after positive coronavirus test

The James Paget Hospital is being investigated by a medical negligence specialist after a man was discharged when showing symptoms of a serious spinal emergency. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A Norfolk hospital has confirmed its second coronavirus-related death in the space of a week - and a third death connected with the virus in county hospitals this month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On Sunday, October 11, a patient at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston died having tested positive for Covid-19.

It was the second coronavirus-related death at the James Paget in a five day period, with another patient having died less than a week earlier on October 7.

A spokesman for the hospital said: “Sadly, we can confirm that a woman who was being cared for at the James Paget University Hospital and who had tested positive for Covid-19 has died.

“The patient was in her 80s and had underlying health conditions. Her family has been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time.

The woman’s death is the third to be confirmed in Norfolk hospitals this month, with the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn confirming it lost a patient who had tested positive on October 7.

The last death confirmed at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital was on September 29.

It takes the total number of people to have died in the county’s hospitals having returned positive tests to 394, 150 in the QEH, 119 at the JPUH and 125 at the NNUH Hospital.

Meanwhile, latest figures have shown the rate of infection is on the rise across the county, with Norwich’s rate in particular reaching 85.4 cases per 100,000 people.

And Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk’s director of public health, has said she believes the region is currently two weeks behind the rest of the country when it comes to its infection rate.