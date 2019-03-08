Woman in her 70s has died after colliding into tree in one-vehicle crash

A woman in her 70s has died following a crash in Downham Road, Ely. Picture: SUPPLIED Archant

A woman in her 70s has died following a one-vehicle crash in Ely.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A woman in her 70s has died following a crash in Downham Road, Ely. Picture: SUPPLIED A woman in her 70s has died following a crash in Downham Road, Ely. Picture: SUPPLIED

Police were called to the scene on the B1411 Downham Road on Thursday afternoon at around 1.52pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving one car.

A Cambs police spokesman said the woman, who was in her 70s, was driving a white Kia Rio at just before 2pm when it left the road and collided with a tree.

The road was closed and fire and paramedics attended however she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police by calling 101 and quoting incident 256 of 9 May, or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.