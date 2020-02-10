Woman in 30s dies after car collides with tree

Police signs appealing for witnesses near the scene of the fatal collision involving a car and a motorcucle on the A10 at South Runcton, near Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A woman has died after her car collided with a tree in the west of the county last night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At around 9.50pm on Sunday, February 9, a red Ford Focus left the road on the A134 at Shouldham Thorpe, near Downham Market and collided with a tree.

The driver of the vehicle, a woman aged in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene - which happened close to the junction with Watlington Road.

You may also want to watch:

The woman was travelling along the A134 in the direction of King's Lynn at the time of the crash.

Police have appealed for anybody who may have witnessed the crash or has any information concerning the driving manner of the car to come forward.

Officers are also keen to see any relevant dash camera footage.

Anybody with information should contact Andy Hughes from the serious collision investigation unit at Wymondham on 101, quoting incident number 722 of February 9.