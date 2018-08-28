Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Woman hurt after being hit by car in Norwich crash

PUBLISHED: 13:56 24 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:57 24 January 2019

The roundabout of St Crispins Road with Pitt Street. Picture: Google Maps

The roundabout of St Crispins Road with Pitt Street. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash in Norwich which left a woman with an injured leg.

On Saturday, January 19, at around 5.10pm, a red Vauxhall Astra and a pedestrian were in a crash on St Crispins Road at St Crispins roundabout.

The female pedestrian suffered a leg injury.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information should contact PC Sam Hales at Norfolk Police on 101, quoting incident number 276 of Saturday 19 January.

MORE: The most dangerous roads in Norwich for pedestrians



Most Read

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

Simon Thomas at Carrow Road, Norwich. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Line-up for Latitude Festival 2019 revealed

Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

St Michael's Court in Aylsham. Picture: COLIN FINCH

New boss ‘horrified’ by amount of debt at enterprise agency

New chief executive of Nwes, Jo Clarke, said she was

‘We all feel trapped’ - Couple hits out at ‘horrific’ council flat conditions

Jason Hewitt, who along with his partner Kathryn Earl, is unhappy about the state of their flat in Great Yarmouth.

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

#includeImage($article, 225)

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman hurt after being hit by car in Norwich crash

The roundabout of St Crispins Road with Pitt Street. Picture: Google Maps

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

Simon Thomas at Carrow Road, Norwich. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘We all feel trapped’ - Couple hits out at ‘horrific’ council flat conditions

Jason Hewitt, who along with his partner Kathryn Earl, is unhappy about the state of their flat in Great Yarmouth.

Date announced for Aylsham Show, as £31,000 handed to community causes

Some of the good causes given cheques by the Aylsham Show. Pictures: Paul Bailey

Church lead thief ‘attacked the heritage’ of Norwich

Erikas Zabas, 31, was caught having removed lead from the roof of St George’s Church in Colegate, Norwich.Photo: Norfolk police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists