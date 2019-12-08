Search

Woman hit by car while checking on deer involved in crash

PUBLISHED: 10:57 08 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:17 08 December 2019

A woman is in hospital after she was hit by a car on the B1156 in Blakeney while checking on the condition of a deer. Picture Google.

Archant

A woman is in hospital after she was hit by a car in north Norfolk while checking on the condition of a deer.

An elderly man and woman were travelling in a grey Volvo V50 estate along the B1156 in Blakeney between 5pm and 6.30pm on Saturday when they hit a deer, near to the junction with Galley Hill Farm.

The woman got out of the car to check on the deer and was then involved in a collision with another vehicle.

The occupants of the second car stopped at the scene to check on the welfare of the woman but left shortly after.

The woman went to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where it was established her injuries were more serious than originally thought. She remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Sergeant Richard Starkey said: "Police were made aware of this collision following concerns the man and woman had not returned home. They were later traced to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital having made their own way there.

"We are still trying to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the collision and whilst the occupants of the second car did stop to check on the welfare of the woman, it is important we speak to them in order to help us with our enquiries.

"I urge the occupants of the other car, believed to be two men and two women to please contact us on 101 quoting CAD 31 or 8th December 2019"

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information, should contact Sergeant Richard Starkey on 101.

The Norfolk district with 825 empty homes

The Hillington Square estate in King's Lynn, which has a number of empty homes. Picture: FM

Panto Review: Dick Whittington and his Cat at Sheringham Little Theatre

Dick Whittington and his Cat. Pictured is Danniella Schindler, Kyle Fraser, and cats and dogs. Picture: ANDI SAPEY
