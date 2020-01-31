Woman's body found in river

A body, believed to be that of a missing woman in her 70s, has been found in the Bure. Archant

The body of a woman believed to be in her 70s has been found in the River Bure, Norfolk Police have confirmed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The coastguard sent out a lifeboat and Gorleston and Winterton rescue teams 8.53pm last night (January 30) to the river in Great Yarmouth after a woman was reported missing. They were stood down just after midnight.

But police officers and coastguard teams were then called to the scene again just after 8am this morning, where the body of a woman was recovered from the water behind Asda on Acle New Road.

They remained at the scene for more than two hours until just after 10.30am.

Locals claimed to have seen search and rescue helicopters in the area around Great Yarmouth late last night, which Norfolk Police has confirmed were deployed in relation to the missing woman found this morning.

Coastguard teams working at the River Bure in Great Yarmouth after the body of a woman was found in the river. Coastguard teams working at the River Bure in Great Yarmouth after the body of a woman was found in the river.

Police have confirmed that the incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner to determine cause of death.