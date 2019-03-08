Search

Missing woman found

PUBLISHED: 17:32 10 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:32 10 August 2019

Dawn Travis, of Mautby Lane, was found in Mautby. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

A woman missing in the Great Yarmouth area has been found safe and well.

Dawn Travis, aged 61 and from Mautby Lane in Mautby, was reported missing to police after failing to return home after visiting a family member in Pakefield on Thursday (August 8).

Dawn was found afe and well in Mautby this morning (August 10).

Officers would like to thank the public and the media for their help with the appeal.

