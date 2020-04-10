Woman in her 70s found dead in coastal town

Emergency services on the scene of the incident on Hunstanton High Street Picture: Chris Bishop

Neighbours told of dramatic scenes as emergency workers in hazardous materials outfits dashed to a seaside flat where a woman’s body was found.



The woman in her 70s was found dead inside the home in Old Bakery Lane, Hunstanton shortly after 12.30pm on Friday, April 10.

Emergency services attended, however the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: “The death is not being treated as suspicious and enquiries at the scene have been completed. A file will now be passed to the coroner.”

One woman living behind High Street said: “They were saying to my neighbours ‘open your windows, open your windows’ – they were forcing windows. There were people on the roof.



“There were three on the flat roof outside my window.

“My neighbour was frightened, she was so frightened it was this the Covid thing, but they said to her ‘it’s not Covid’.”

She added: “My landlady rang 101. They said it only affected one flat, but we’re all just in the dark.”

Another neighbour said: “Last night, I couldn’t really breathe. The next thing I knew ‘bang, bang, bang’, these blokes came in wearing haz-mats. They had this hand-held meter, they were taking a sample of the air, they were reading a sample off this meter.”

Police, fire appliances and ambulances spent much of the afternoon on the town’s High Street.

People living near the site were told they could not leave their homes.

It came as Hunstanton’s normally-bustling town centre was deserted because of coronavirus lock-down.

