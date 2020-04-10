Search

Advanced search

Updated

Woman in her 70s found dead in coastal town

PUBLISHED: 16:39 10 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:00 10 April 2020

Emergency services on the scene of the incident on Hunstanton High Street Picture: Chris Bishop

Emergency services on the scene of the incident on Hunstanton High Street Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Neighbours told of dramatic scenes as emergency workers in hazardous materials outfits dashed to a seaside flat where a woman’s body was found.

Emergency services on the scene of the incident on Hunstanton High Street Picture: Chris BishopEmergency services on the scene of the incident on Hunstanton High Street Picture: Chris Bishop

The woman in her 70s was found dead inside the home in Old Bakery Lane, Hunstanton shortly after 12.30pm on Friday, April 10.

Emergency services attended, however the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: “The death is not being treated as suspicious and enquiries at the scene have been completed. A file will now be passed to the coroner.”

One woman living behind High Street said: “They were saying to my neighbours ‘open your windows, open your windows’ – they were forcing windows. There were people on the roof.

Emergency services on the scene of the incident on Hunstanton High Street Picture: Chris BishopEmergency services on the scene of the incident on Hunstanton High Street Picture: Chris Bishop

“There were three on the flat roof outside my window.

“My neighbour was frightened, she was so frightened it was this the Covid thing, but they said to her ‘it’s not Covid’.”

She added: “My landlady rang 101. They said it only affected one flat, but we’re all just in the dark.”

Another neighbour said: “Last night, I couldn’t really breathe. The next thing I knew ‘bang, bang, bang’, these blokes came in wearing haz-mats. They had this hand-held meter, they were taking a sample of the air, they were reading a sample off this meter.”

Police, fire appliances and ambulances spent much of the afternoon on the town’s High Street.

People living near the site were told they could not leave their homes.

It came as Hunstanton’s normally-bustling town centre was deserted because of coronavirus lock-down.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Never seen it so busy’ - Coastal path section closed by caravan park

The Norfolk Coastal Path at West Runton. A section of the path nearby was closed by Laburnum Caravan Park. Picture: Archant

Norfolk villagers scoop share of £240,000 postcode lottery prize

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £60,000 cheque for one of the winners in Garboldisham. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

A11 re-opens after lorry crash

Part of the A11 near Attleborough has been shut after a lorry crashed. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Value retailer forced to close by crisis donates all stock to local non-profits

A discount retailer chain which was forced to close all 26 of its stores because of the coronavirus crisis is donating stock to non-profit groups. Photo: Submitted

Armed police block road amid ongoing incident

Police cordon off Pakefield Street, at the junction of London Road South, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Crispin Hook

Most Read

Woman in 60s found dead in garden

A woman in her 60s has died in South Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk villagers scoop share of £240,000 postcode lottery prize

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £60,000 cheque for one of the winners in Garboldisham. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

‘Too many breaches of health order’ say Norwich police, amid barbecues and sunbathing

Norwich police say they were called to

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Never seen it so busy’ - Coastal path section closed by caravan park

The Norfolk Coastal Path at West Runton. A section of the path nearby was closed by Laburnum Caravan Park. Picture: Archant

Norwich City complete signing of Danel Sinani

Danel Sinani has completed his move to Norwich City. Picture: Norwich City FC

Woman in her 70s found dead in coastal town

Emergency services on the scene of the incident on Hunstanton High Street Picture: Chris Bishop

Six more coronavirus deaths at Norfolk hospital

James Paget Hospital. PHOTO: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I have to leave my home this weekend – you don’t have to’ - Store manager shares hard-hitting message

Brad Tuckfield, store manager at Central England Co-op in Middlebrook Way, Cromer. Picture: Co-op
Drive 24