Woman drove past recycling centre on her way to fly tip rubbish

Published: 7:01 AM March 17, 2021

Waste which was dumped by the woman in Thetford - Credit: Breckland council

A female van driver has been fined £300 for illegally dumping waste in Thetford.

Breckland council's latest fly tipping investigation found assorted waste was left outside its Breckland House office in the town, after the woman drove more than two miles with the van-load of waste, including passing the local recycling centre.

The area was once a notorious fly tipping hotspot, however since CCTV and foot patrols have been increased, fly tipping has reduced by 90pc within just 12 months.

The woman, who was caught on CCTV, has now been fined £300, which will go towards supporting further fly tipping investigations in the Breckland area.

Gordon Bambridge, the council's executive member for environmental protection, said: "Using CCTV, witness statements from the public, and increased foot patrols, more and more fly tippers are being caught and we’re getting the message out there that this is absolutely unacceptable.

“The message is clear - please use your household bin, local recycling facilities or a licensed waste carrier to dispose of waste legally. If you are caught fly tipping we will take serious action, with the possibility of court appearances and fines reaching up to £50,000.”