Police called after woman falls off bike on old A11

Published: 4:08 PM January 2, 2021 Updated: 4:10 PM January 2, 2021

The B1172 at Ketts Oak, Hethersett, where a woman has fallen from her bike. - Credit: Google

Emergency workers were called after a woman fell off her bike on the edge of a village.

The accident took place on the B1172 at Kett's Oak, Hethersett, just before 3pm on Saturday, January 2.

Insp Gina Hopkinson, from Norfolk Police, said two police cars were called after a 30-year-old woman fell off her pedal bike on the busy road and paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service reported a head injury.

The road was not blocked but there may be some delays to the Konect 6 and First Eastern Counties 14/15/15A services, as well as other traffic.

No other emergency services were called.

