Woman dragged along road as car crashes into home

PUBLISHED: 13:11 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:16 26 November 2019

An elderly woman suffered serious injuries after reversing her car into a house in Acle. Picture: Joseph Norton

An elderly woman suffered serious injuries after reversing her car into a house in Acle. Picture: Joseph Norton

Archant

A 72-year-old woman who was dragged along the road when her friend crashed into a house is being treated at hospital for serious injuries.

The Mazda first hit a window ledge before it deflected into the house and crashed through the garage. Picture: Joseph NortonThe Mazda first hit a window ledge before it deflected into the house and crashed through the garage. Picture: Joseph Norton

The woman tried to help the driver of the car get something from their vehicle in Damgate Lane, Acle, when the accelerator was mistakenly pressed.

The 72-year-old, who had leant into the car, fell from the vehicle as it reversed down a nearby driveway and crashed into a house.

Paramedics treated the casualty before she was taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

Police and the fire service also attended the incident but the driver was not injured.

Damgate Lane in Acle, where an elderly woman's car crashed into a house yesterday. Picture: GoogleDamgate Lane in Acle, where an elderly woman's car crashed into a house yesterday. Picture: Google

The daughter of the injured woman, who did not want to be named, said her mum, who lives in Damgate Lane, was in a stable condition in hospital.

She said: "My mum still needs to have surgery but the emergency services have been fantastic and I cannot thank them enough.

"She is a lot better than she could have been thanks to them.

"The driver was understandably horrified and shocked by the incident but thankfully not hurt."

Owner of the house, Bryn Williams, said the car first hit the window ledge before it deflected into the house and crashed through the garage.

Nobody was in the property at the time.

He said: "The car must have been travelling at some speed because it has done substantial damage.

"I was totally shocked when I received a call at work about it.

"We usually have a van on the drive in front of the garage but it wasn't there on Monday."

The front of the garage has been smashed and there is a hole in the side of the house where the lounge is.

Mr Williams, who has lived at the house for seven years, said his son's fishing equipment had also been damaged in the incident.

The road, near the Reedham Road junction, was closed for several hours following the crash but was open as usual on Tuesday.

A number of neighbours expressed their shock after they were told about the incident but said they were not aware of what had happened.

