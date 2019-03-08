Search

Advanced search

Woman 'disgusted' after runner shook head at collapsed man in city

PUBLISHED: 16:55 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:55 28 August 2019

Earlham Road in Norwich has seen a number of road traffic incidents in recent years. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Earlham Road in Norwich has seen a number of road traffic incidents in recent years. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

A good samaritan has hit out at after a runner and other people failed to stop to help a man who she found collapsed on a Norwich street.

The woman, who did not want to be named, went for a run with her dog early on Wednesday morning (August 28).

The 50-year-old said that "within seconds" she came across a man who had collapsed on the pavement on Earlham Road, near to the Fiveways roundabout.

She said: "I approached him, but he was unconscious and unable to respond.

"There were a lot of cars at the temporary traffic lights who could see the dilemma the gentleman was in - so could the female runner who passed us and shook her head without asking about the gentleman or checking him herself.

"I can understand that people in cars may not have seen if you're focused on the road but any passenger could've seen, but the runner is the one who got me.

"Just to look at him and just shake your head...

You may also want to watch:

"I couldn't believe that in this day and age that people can behave like that."

She added: "Judgments had been made and not one person thought it was worth their time to call the emergency services for this gentleman, I know this as I asked if a call had been placed when I called 999."

The good samaritan questioned whether, had the man been well dressed, whether people might have stopped to help.

She said: "Why? Because he was not well dressed, because the assumption had been made that he was guilty of drinking alcohol or drugs and didn't deserve help?

"This gentleman needed help and not one of these passers by offered him any help and I am totally disgusted in this so called "community", that you felt he did not matter enough to press three numbers into your phone and maybe save his life."

While the woman was not able to get into a conversation with the man, she stayed with him after she had called 999 until help arrived.

She added: "That's the thing, people don't want to get involved."

An East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) spokesman said: "We were called to Earlham Road in Norwich shortly before 6.20am after receiving reports that someone was unconscious.

"We sent a rapid response vehicle and ambulance but no one required transportation to hospital."

Most Read

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge fly into Norwich Airport

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Norwich Airport on a Loganair plane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

See how couple transformed derelict chapel after £200,000 impulse buy

Jack and Alex have revealed their stunning converted Methodist church in Wymondham, Norfolk Photo: Submit

‘Heartbroken’ - pavilion used by junior football club destroyed in fire

The damage to the Shrublands FC clubhouse, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Nurse struck off for ‘inappropriate’ behaviour with vulnerable patient

A mental health nurse in Norfolk has been struck off for inappropriate behavious with a patient. Picture: Ian Burt

‘An absolute sweatbox’ - Norwich City fans describe ‘nightmare’ journey to shock Carabao Cup knockout

Norwich City fans have been trapped on delayed coaches en route to a League Cup game. Photo: Mark Newstead/@AwayDayBible

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge fly into Norwich Airport

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Norwich Airport on a Loganair plane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two men and three children trapped 15 feet in the air on fairground ride

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Submitted

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in parts of Norfolk

File photo of heavy rain causing flash flooding in Norfolk. Picture Sonya Duncan.

Man married ‘woman of his dreams’ at bedside hours before dying from cancer

Jonathan Thomas, from Great Yarmouth, with his wife Joanna. Photo: Jane Soares

‘They thought he was dead’ - unconscious man found lying face-up in ditch by bin collectors

A neighbour has spoken of his shock after a man was discovered in a ditch on Chapel Lane, Wymondham. Photo: Paul Findlay

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A1075 closed in both directions after serious crash

Police at the scene of a crash on the A1075 at Wretham. Picture: Marc Betts

Police blasted for parking in disabled bay and refusing to move

The police car in a disabled bay in Cromer. Pictures: supplied by Steve Watkins

See how couple transformed derelict chapel after £200,000 impulse buy

Jack and Alex have revealed their stunning converted Methodist church in Wymondham, Norfolk Photo: Submit

Spate of burglaries at Norwich industrial estate

Six businesses have been burgled in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Archant

Melissa Rudd: Carabao Cup defeat not the most painful feeling of the week

Ben Godfrey can't believe it after his header hit the bar during the Premier League match against Chelsea Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists