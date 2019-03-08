Woman 'disgusted' after runner shook head at collapsed man in city

A good samaritan has hit out at after a runner and other people failed to stop to help a man who she found collapsed on a Norwich street.

The woman, who did not want to be named, went for a run with her dog early on Wednesday morning (August 28).

The 50-year-old said that "within seconds" she came across a man who had collapsed on the pavement on Earlham Road, near to the Fiveways roundabout.

She said: "I approached him, but he was unconscious and unable to respond.

"There were a lot of cars at the temporary traffic lights who could see the dilemma the gentleman was in - so could the female runner who passed us and shook her head without asking about the gentleman or checking him herself.

"I can understand that people in cars may not have seen if you're focused on the road but any passenger could've seen, but the runner is the one who got me.

"Just to look at him and just shake your head...

"I couldn't believe that in this day and age that people can behave like that."

She added: "Judgments had been made and not one person thought it was worth their time to call the emergency services for this gentleman, I know this as I asked if a call had been placed when I called 999."

The good samaritan questioned whether, had the man been well dressed, whether people might have stopped to help.

She said: "Why? Because he was not well dressed, because the assumption had been made that he was guilty of drinking alcohol or drugs and didn't deserve help?

"This gentleman needed help and not one of these passers by offered him any help and I am totally disgusted in this so called "community", that you felt he did not matter enough to press three numbers into your phone and maybe save his life."

While the woman was not able to get into a conversation with the man, she stayed with him after she had called 999 until help arrived.

She added: "That's the thing, people don't want to get involved."

An East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) spokesman said: "We were called to Earlham Road in Norwich shortly before 6.20am after receiving reports that someone was unconscious.

"We sent a rapid response vehicle and ambulance but no one required transportation to hospital."