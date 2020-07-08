Search

Woman in 80s dies after crash

PUBLISHED: 12:11 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:31 13 July 2020

An 80-year-old woman has died after a crash between two cars on Dereham Road in Wendling. Picture: Maps

Archant

A woman in her 80s has died after a crash between two cars in Wendling, near Dereham.

Emergency services were called to Dereham Road, near the junction of the Swaffham-bound carriageway of the A47, shortly after 2pm on Wednesday, July 8, after reports of a collision between a blue VW Bora and a Silver Vauxhall Astra.

The front seat passenger in the Vauxhall Astra, a woman aged in her 80s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

She died in hospital the following day.

Police want to hear from anyone who saw the collision or the manner of driving of either vehicle immediately beforehand.

They should contact PC William George in the Roads Armed Police Team on 101 or email georgew@norfolk.pnn.police.uk or SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 213 of July 8, 2020.

