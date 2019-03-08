Search

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

PUBLISHED: 11:34 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:50 21 October 2019

Police are appealing for witnesses following an accident on the A143 at Brockdish in which a woman died. Picture: Simon Parkin

Archant

A woman died and seven people were injured in a crash that closed a major road in South Norfolk for several hours.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the fatal collision on the A143 at Brockdish, between the A140 Scole roundabout and Harleston, on Sunday, October 20.

Emergency services were called following the crash which happened at around 3.46pm on the Scole Road and involved a blue Ford C-Max and a white Vauxhall Corsa.

A critical care paramedic attended but a woman in her 70s was pronounced dead at the scene and seven other people were injured in the collision.

The A143 had to be closed between Thorpe Abbotts and Brockdish, near Needham, for more than five hours after the crash at the junction with The Street.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward or anyone who may have dash cam footage relating to the collision.

Anyone with information should contact PC Craig Knowles on 101, quoting reference number NC-20102019-270.

