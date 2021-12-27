Flowers left at fatal crash scene
- Credit: Chris Bishop
A single bunch of flowers has been left at the scene of a crash which claimed a woman's life.
The woman, who was in her 40s, was pronounced dead after the collision, which happened in the early hours of Christmas Eve on the A148 near the Abbey Lane junction at Coxford, near Fakenham.
Police have said the incident involved a silver Vauxhall Insignia car in which the woman was travelling as a passenger.
A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving.
A single bunch of pink carnations has been left in a sapling beside the road.
The woman who died has not been named. An inquest into her death is expected to open in the New Year.
People living near the scene have spoken of their shock over the crash.
Police are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information should contact the serious collision investigation unit on SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk and ask for PC Shaun Taylor.
Most Read
- 1 'It's devastating': Shock after woman dies in A148 crash
- 2 Harry Potter star from Norfolk has say on JK Rowling transgender row
- 3 Five major projects for Norwich next year
- 4 Have you seen Juno? Search still on for beloved rescue dog
- 5 Jailed in Norfolk this week: People smuggling gang and drug producer
- 6 City boss Smith pulls no punches after 5-0 Arsenal rout
- 7 Hopes levelling up fund could bring 'critical' £1.7m roundabout
- 8 Cat found taped in a cardboard box given loving home for Christmas
- 9 'I could imagine retiring there one day': Darkness frontman's hometown love
- 10 From Western Link to windfarms: Five major projects for Norfolk in 2022