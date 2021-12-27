News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Flowers left at fatal crash scene

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 3:03 PM December 27, 2021
A148 crash

Pink carnations left at the scene of a fatal crash on the A148 near Fakenham - Credit: Chris Bishop

A single bunch of flowers has been left at the scene of a crash which claimed a woman's life.

The woman, who was in her 40s, was pronounced dead after the collision, which happened in the early hours of Christmas Eve on the A148 near the Abbey Lane junction at Coxford, near Fakenham.

CB A148 fatal

A woman in her 40s was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the A148 at Coxford - Credit: Chris Bishop

Police have said the incident involved a silver Vauxhall Insignia car in which the woman was travelling as a passenger.

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving.

Fatal crash A148 Coxford

Flowers left at the scene of a fatal crash on the A148 near Fakenham - Credit: Chris Bishop

A single bunch of pink carnations has been left in a sapling beside the road.

The woman who died has not been named. An inquest into her death is expected to open in the New Year.

A148 fatal crash at Coxford

An inquest into the woman's death is expected to open in the New Year - Credit: Chris Bishop

People living near the scene have spoken of their shock over the crash.

Police are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information should contact the serious collision investigation unit on SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk and ask for PC Shaun Taylor. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'It's devastating': Shock after woman dies in A148 crash
  2. 2 Harry Potter star from Norfolk has say on JK Rowling transgender row
  3. 3 Five major projects for Norwich next year
  1. 4 Have you seen Juno? Search still on for beloved rescue dog
  2. 5 Jailed in Norfolk this week: People smuggling gang and drug producer
  3. 6 City boss Smith pulls no punches after 5-0 Arsenal rout
  4. 7 Hopes levelling up fund could bring 'critical' £1.7m roundabout
  5. 8 Cat found taped in a cardboard box given loving home for Christmas
  6. 9 'I could imagine retiring there one day': Darkness frontman's hometown love
  7. 10 From Western Link to windfarms: Five major projects for Norfolk in 2022
Fakenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police are at the scene of an overturned lorry on the A11 at the Brandon roundabout at Thetford. Pic

Woman dies after crash on A148

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Steve Keal, who lives in Thelverton near Diss

Family forced to sit on the floor this Christmas

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Louis David Edward Brighton was born at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Christmas Day. 

Christmas

‘A miracle’: Babies born in Norfolk on Christmas Day

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Tim Krul of Norwich City applauds the traveling support at Tottenham

Tim Krul confirms he has tested positive for Covid second time this year

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon