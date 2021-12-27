Flowers left at fatal crash scene

Pink carnations left at the scene of a fatal crash on the A148 near Fakenham - Credit: Chris Bishop

A single bunch of flowers has been left at the scene of a crash which claimed a woman's life.

The woman, who was in her 40s, was pronounced dead after the collision, which happened in the early hours of Christmas Eve on the A148 near the Abbey Lane junction at Coxford, near Fakenham.

Police have said the incident involved a silver Vauxhall Insignia car in which the woman was travelling as a passenger.

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving.

A single bunch of pink carnations has been left in a sapling beside the road.

The woman who died has not been named. An inquest into her death is expected to open in the New Year.

People living near the scene have spoken of their shock over the crash.

Police are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information should contact the serious collision investigation unit on SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk and ask for PC Shaun Taylor.