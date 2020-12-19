Woman dies in two-car crash

Published: 5:37 PM December 19, 2020

A woman in her 40s has died in a crash in Norfolk.

Shortly after 6pm on Friday, December 18, police were called to Scole Road in Thorpe Abbotts, following a crash between two cars.

Emergency services attended the scene but the driver of a Ford C-Max, a woman in her 40s, died at the scene.

The driver of the other car, a grey Mercedes GLC 220, also a woman in her 40s, suffered minor injuries in the incident and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further treatment.

The crash saw the road closed for more than six hours, eventually re-opening just before 12.30am on Saturday, December 19.

Following the crash, police have appealed for anybody who may have witnessed it to come forward with information.

Officers are particularly keen to hear about the driving manner of either of the vehicles in the moments before and to see any dashcam images of it.

Anybody with information should contact the serious collision investigation unit on 101 or email SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting reference number 376 of December 18.

Alternatively, witnesses can anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.