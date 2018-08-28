Woman dies in crash on A17

Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

A 55-year-old woman has died after a crash on the A17 in Lincolnshire.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police say a red Renault Clio and a white Iveco articulated lorry were involved in a collision between Long Sutton and Gedney, at around 6.40pm on Tuesday, November 13.

The woman, who is from Long Sutton, was taken to hospital with serious injuries but later died.

The road was closed overnight for vehicle recovery and wasn’t re-opened until this morning.

Lincolnshire police are appealing for anyone who saw the collision or the vehicles beforehand, or who has dashcam footage, to call 101 quoting incident 370 of November 13, or by emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk putting incident 370 of November 13 in the subject line.