Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The junction with the B1355 at Sculthorpe, near to where the four car crash on the A148 happened. Picture: Google Archant

A woman has died after being involved in a four-car collision in north Norfolk.

The crash happened on the A148 at Sculthorpe, near Fakenham, shortly after 5.10pm on Monday, April 8, near to the junction with the B1355 and involved a Nissan Note, Vauxhall Astra, Ford Kuga and Nissan X-Trail.

The driver of the Nissan Note, a woman in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Nissan X-Trial also suffered injuries.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident and reopened just before 11pm.

Fire crews from Fakenham, Wells, Massingham and King’s Lynn South also attended to assist the police and ambulance and make the scene and vehicles safe.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning the driving manner of the vehicles involved.

Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Wymondham on 101 quoting reference 334 of 8 April 2019.