Woman dies at Blickling Hall

A woman died during a visit to Blickling Hall. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

A female visitor to Blickling Hall in north Norfolk died after a fall, despite efforts to revive her by emergency services, a spokesman for the National Trust property said.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services were called to the estate at about 11.45am on Tuesday, December 11.

Both the East of England Ambulance Service and the East Anglian Air Ambulance attended.

Helen Bailey, National Trust general manager for the Blickling Estate, said: “Emergency services were called at 11.45am, when a woman fell during a visit.

“Our team of trained first aiders were immediately on hand as well as the emergency services, who were swiftly on scene.

“Unfortunately, they were not able to revive the visitor. We are thankful for the fast response of the emergency services, as well as to two visitors who assisted our team.

“We have all been left saddened by this, and our thoughts are very much with her family and friends at this time.”

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: “We were called at 11.52am with reports of a cardiac arrest in Blickling Road, Norfolk.

“We sent an ambulance, ambulance officer, rapid response vehicle and the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Sadly, a patient died at the scene.”

An air ambulance spokesman confirmed that the Anglia One helicopter was tasked to the scene at about 12.05pm.