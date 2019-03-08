Woman died of multi-organ failure, inquest hears

Norfolk Coroner's Court at Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

A Norfolk woman died of multi-organ failure, an inquest has heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rachel Robinson, aged 46, from Thorpland, Norfolk, was found unresponsive at home on Thursday, July 4, 2019, and was taken to Addenbrookes Hospital.

Miss Robinson, who lived at Thorpland Road Cottages, was pronounced dead later that day, an inquest opening at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Wednesday, July 17 heard.

Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, heard Miss Robinson was identified by Amanda Pearce, from Addenbrookes, on Wednesday, July 10.

You may also want to watch:

Peter Robinson, her husband, confirmed his wife was born on April 16, 1973, in Swindon, Wiltshire, and was not in employment, Ms Lake heard.

Miss Robinson's medical cause of death was given as acute haematoma; severe multi-organ failure requiring renal replacement therapy; alcoholic liver cirrhosis; acute pulmonary oedema; pneumonia and sepsis.

The inquest was adjourned to Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

Ms Lake also adjourned the inquest of Victoria Robinson, aged 41, who died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) to Thursday, August 29.

The inquest was opened on Friday, February 1, 2019.