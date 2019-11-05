Woman died after collapsing with blood clot in lungs at Hellesdon Hospital, inquest hears

Hellesdon Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A hospital patient died after collapsing with a blood clot in the lungs, an inquest opening has heard.

Sheila Steggles, 72, died at Hellesdon Hospital on the edge of Norwich on November 5, 2019.

An inquest into her death took place at Norfolk Coroner's Court at Carrow House in Norwich on November 19.

Area coroner, Yvonne Blake, said Mrs Steggles was a patient at the hospital, run by the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, at the time of her death.

She said the 72-year-old had rapid bipolar affective disorder and had collapsed in the hospital before her death.

Her medical cause of death was a blood clot in the lungs due to deep vein thrombosis in one of her legs.

The inquest was adjourned to take place at Norfolk Coroner's Court on May 27.