Search

Advanced search

Woman died after collapsing with blood clot in lungs at Hellesdon Hospital, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 12:43 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:58 19 November 2019

Hellesdon Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Hellesdon Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A hospital patient died after collapsing with a blood clot in the lungs, an inquest opening has heard.

Sheila Steggles, 72, died at Hellesdon Hospital on the edge of Norwich on November 5, 2019.

An inquest into her death took place at Norfolk Coroner's Court at Carrow House in Norwich on November 19.

Area coroner, Yvonne Blake, said Mrs Steggles was a patient at the hospital, run by the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, at the time of her death.

She said the 72-year-old had rapid bipolar affective disorder and had collapsed in the hospital before her death.

Her medical cause of death was a blood clot in the lungs due to deep vein thrombosis in one of her legs.

The inquest was adjourned to take place at Norfolk Coroner's Court on May 27.

Most Read

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Hospital admits it cannot afford private referrals as grandmother’s operation is cancelled

Dereham grandmother Betty Battelley is one of 131 patients whose surgery has been cancelled after Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital ran out of private sector funding. Picture: Archant

‘People think age gap relationships don’t work’

Amelia and Ben met at work.

Parking trial postponed again amid fears it could deter Christmas shoppers

A trial to introduce time limits at Queen's Square carpark in Attleborough will be postponed until the new year. Photo: Archant

Broken down vehicles causing rush hour delays on A47

The A47 near Hethersett Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two Norfolk gastropubs named among best in the UK

Owner Ivor Braka, right, with chef Stuart Tattersall, and general manager, Simone Tattersall, at the Gunton Arms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

WATCH: Motorist caught on camera driving wrong way up slip road on NDR

Video of car being driven wrong way on NDR at Postwick. PIC: From video by Neil Remnant.

Man kept bag of rocks in car to throw at 100 vehicles

Aaron Hurley, who was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court to a three-year community order with a requirement to receive mental health treatment during this period Photo: BBC Look East/PA Wire

Founder of Redwell Brewery faces trial for fraud charges

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Riverside pub to reopen with new landlords

The Gibraltar Gardens in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man caught driving new car without registration plates could face jail

Brandon Day was spotted by police on Witard Road in Norwich in a brand new car with no registration plate on the front. Picture Google.

Armed robbery at village store

The convenience store where a robbery took place in Outwell Picture: Google

£5,000 on extra lights, free fireworks, and Santa roadtrain - How Great Yarmouth is pushing the boat out for Christmas

Flashback: Great Yarmouth Market Place on the evening of the towns annual Christmas Lights switch on event., November 2015 Picture: James Bass
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists