Woman died after 15 hours on floor, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 14:55 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:55 19 November 2019

Norfolk Coroner's Court at Carrow House in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk Coroner's Court at Carrow House in Norwich.

A woman died after spending 15 hours on the floor at home, an inquest has heard.

Jean Trigg, 72, died at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, on August 8, 2019.

An inquest review into the death at Norfolk Coroner's Court at Carrow House, Norwich, took place on November 19.

Yvonne Blake, area coroner, said the 72-year-old fell at her home causing her to lie on the floor for 15 hours.

She said: "She developed acute kidney failure injury due to a long lie. Her condition deteriorated and she died."

A full inquest is due to happen at Norfolk Coroner's Court on February 14.

