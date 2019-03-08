Woman, 83, died after being hit by vehicle, inquest hears
An inquest has opened into the death of a woman who died after being hit by a van.
Valerie Williamson, 83, died on May 30 this year, Norfolk Coroner's Court heard on Monday morning.
Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, said Mrs Williamson, who lived at Grove Avenue in New Costessey, died after being struck by a vehicle as she crossed Dereham Road, near the Bowthorpe roundabout.
At the time, police released an appeal for witnesses to the incident, which saw a major emergency service response, including the air ambulance.
But despite their best efforts, she died at the scene.
A pathologist's report gave the medical cause of death as blunt chest trauma with multiple rib fractures after a road traffic collision.
