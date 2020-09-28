Woman taken to hospital after crash closes busy road

A woman had to be cut free from a car after it crashed into a lamppost and telegraph pole.

With the woman trapped inside the car and the road partially blocked, the B1375 was closed between Rackhams Corner and Blundeston Road for more than hour as firefighters from Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth worked at the scene.

A police spokesman said: “A Volkswagen Fox car had collided with a lamp post and telegraph pole.

“Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the East of England Ambulance Service also attended.

“The fire service removed the roof of the car to assist in extracting the driver.”

Fire crews from north Lowestoft, Lowestoft South and Great Yarmouth responded at 12.28pm with the “roof removed to extricate casualty,” according to a brigade spokesman.

Police said the woman driver was taken to hospital as a precaution with back and neck pain.

The road reopened at 1.50pm.