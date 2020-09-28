Search

Advanced search

Woman taken to hospital after crash closes busy road

PUBLISHED: 11:47 28 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:47 28 September 2020

Police, paramedics and firefighters were called out at 12.20pm on Sunday, September 27 following a single vehicle collision near Rackhams Corner on the B1375 at Corton in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Police, paramedics and firefighters were called out at 12.20pm on Sunday, September 27 following a single vehicle collision near Rackhams Corner on the B1375 at Corton in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Archant

A woman had to be cut free from a car after it crashed into a lamppost and telegraph pole.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were called out at 12.20pm on Sunday September 27 following a single vehicle collision near Rackhams Corner at Corton in Lowestoft.

With the woman trapped inside the car and the road partially blocked, the B1375 was closed between Rackhams Corner and Blundeston Road for more than hour as firefighters from Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth worked at the scene.

A police spokesman said: “A Volkswagen Fox car had collided with a lamp post and telegraph pole.

“Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the East of England Ambulance Service also attended.

“The fire service removed the roof of the car to assist in extracting the driver.”

Fire crews from north Lowestoft, Lowestoft South and Great Yarmouth responded at 12.28pm with the “roof removed to extricate casualty,” according to a brigade spokesman.

Police said the woman driver was taken to hospital as a precaution with back and neck pain.

The road reopened at 1.50pm.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Absolute chaos’: call for booking system at waste amnesties

Big queues built up at Mayton Wood Recycling Centre, near Coltishall, during the waste amnesty. Picture: Neil Perry

Road closed and two injured in north Norfolk crash

Two people were injured in a collision on the A149 between Northrepps and Thorpe Market in north Norfolk. Picture: Google StreetView

Man arrested in Norwich over Croydon police murder inquiry

Metropolitan Police of Sgt Matiu Ratana, known as Matt, who died after being shot at a police station in Croydon, south London. Picture: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

Drink-driver arrested after pulling into path of vehicle in crash

A driver was arrested after a crash in Smallburgh. Photo: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing team

Woman fears wrangle over storm damage to her home

High winds caused part of the gable end of Wendy Croucher's Victorian property on Greevegate, Hunstanton, to collapse on Friday, September 25 Picture: Chris Bishop