Woman who collapsed outside bar claims drink was spiked

A 23-year-old woman said she had her drink spiked at Long John's bar in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton Archant

Police have launched an investigation after a 23-year-old woman said she had her drink spiked in a Norfolk bar.

She collapsed outside of Britannia Pier. Picture: Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton She collapsed outside of Britannia Pier. Picture: Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

The woman, who did not want to be named, collapsed outside Britannia Pier in Great Yarmouth and was taken to hospital following the "sickening" incident on Saturday night.

The 23-year-old was enjoying a night out with her sister in Long John's showbar when she started to feel unwell and had to be taken out of the premises.

Her father said the substance she had apparently consumed left her unconscious and she was taken to James Paget University Hospital's (JPUH) accident and emergency department by paramedics where she received treatment.

Her dad, from Caister, was working a night shift when he received a phone call from his distressed younger daughter.

"She was hysterical on the phone," he said. "I could just about make out that she was telling me I needed to come to the hospital.

"I arrived at the hospital and she was in a wheelchair. I hope no parent has to go through what I went through in those couple of hours."

The dad claimed his daughters, from Northamptonshire, had one drink at a family meal before their night out and then bought one drink at Long John's - the only bar they visited on Saturday.

While they were waiting at the bar the pair became suspicious of a man who was hovering over them while they were ordering their drinks.

Their dad said: "They never left their drinks alone and were very wary which makes the incident all the more sickening. It's horrible to think people who go out to enjoy themselves are targeted by people like this.

"The bar is not to blame but I would urge anyone who goes on a night out to stay in a group and to be as aware of their surroundings as possible."

Matthew Dyson, Chief Insp of Great Yarmouth Police, said officers would work with the bar to track down the person responsible for spiking the drink.

He said: "We will examine the bar's CCTV to find out more information and to work out what preventative measures can be put in place to stop this from happening again."

The woman was discharged from hospital on Sunday and hopes to return to work in the coming days.

Long John's said it did not wish to comment on the alleged incident.

Clubbers warned;

With Christmas approaching, officers have urged clubbers to be extra vigilant in wake of the incident.

Ch Insp Dyson issued the following advice: "It is important people never leave their drinks alone, stay together in a group of friends and plan for their journey home when on a night out."

The victim's dad has also praised the staff at JPUH for their help and said the support he has received from residents in the borough had been amazing.

He said: "My head has been all over the place the last couple of days but it's been great to see the community pulling together following the incident.

"All the messages I have received have been so supportive. It's been quite overwhelming and I can't thank everybody enough."

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.