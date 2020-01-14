Search

Advanced search

Woman arrested after fatal crash released under investigation

PUBLISHED: 09:24 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:24 14 January 2020

Police closed the A10 after the fatal crash at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police closed the A10 after the fatal crash at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A woman who was arrested after a crash, in which a young motorcyclist died, has been released under investigation.

Police were called to the A10 at South Runcton, near King's Lynn, after a car between and a motorcycle at around 8.10am on Monday (January 13).

A motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, died at the scene.

You may also want to watch:

The driver of the car, a woman in her 50s, was arrested in connection with the incident.

Norfolk police today confirmed the woman had been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

The road was shut for almost five hours while police investigated the crash.

Anyone who saw the crash, the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to the incident, or anyone with dashcam footage, should contact the serious collision investigation team on 101 quoting incident number 52 of Monday, January 13.

Most Read

Motorist in feud with garage after car stolen while being repaired

Stephen Wright's car was stolen from Dunthorne's garage in Wells-next-the-Sea while it was in for repairs and later found crashed. Picture: Archant

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Councillors agree to over 200 new homes despite ‘traffic buildup’ concerns

Plans to build 216 homes off Swanton Road in Dereham have been approved. Picture: Google

WEIRD NORFOLK: The ‘orgy stone’ of Merton which if moved causes “erotic debauchery” - and the end of the world.

Weird Norfolk The Merton Stone Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mum who revealed brain tumour in heartbreaking video dies days after turning 50

Norfolk mum Samantha Last, from Diss, was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour after being taken to hospital with a 'splitting' headache. Picture: Samantha Last

Heavy rain and 70mph winds on the way as yellow weather warning issued

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

Parents warned after attempts to groom four high school pupils online

File photo of Hellesdon High School.PIC: Archant.

Revealed: Shut luxury hotel’s long history of financial problems

Jane Scrivens of Lenwade House Hotel pictured in 2011. Two companies registered at the hotel were put into liquidation in 2013 and 2017 owing thousands of pounds. Picture: Adrian Judd

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Motorist in feud with garage after car stolen while being repaired

Stephen Wright's car was stolen from Dunthorne's garage in Wells-next-the-Sea while it was in for repairs and later found crashed. Picture: Archant

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

‘Fingers crossed’ - Pledge over future of city pub

The Red Lion on Bishopgate in Norwich, which is closing at the end of the month. Photo: Steve Adams

What would you like us to investigate in 2020?

Front pages from the EDP in 2019 with stories from our investigations unit. Image: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists