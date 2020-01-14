Woman arrested after fatal crash released under investigation

Police closed the A10 after the fatal crash at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A woman who was arrested after a crash, in which a young motorcyclist died, has been released under investigation.

Police were called to the A10 at South Runcton, near King's Lynn, after a car between and a motorcycle at around 8.10am on Monday (January 13).

A motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, died at the scene.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 50s, was arrested in connection with the incident.

Norfolk police today confirmed the woman had been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

The road was shut for almost five hours while police investigated the crash.

Anyone who saw the crash, the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to the incident, or anyone with dashcam footage, should contact the serious collision investigation team on 101 quoting incident number 52 of Monday, January 13.