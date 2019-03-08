Search

Woman arrested on suspicion of arson following early-morning blaze

PUBLISHED: 13:57 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:06 09 October 2019

The fire was believed to be in the bedroom. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson after firefighters and police were called to an early-morning blaze at a property in Lowestoft.

Two crews from Lowestoft South Fire Station and one from Lowestoft north were called to a property at 3.54am after reports of a building fire on Wednesday, October 9.

The crews used breathing apparatus and platforms to quench the fire at Homestead Cottages, on Nightingale Road.

A spokesperson from Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "The fire was believed to be in the bedroom. There is no mention of any casualties."

Lowestoft police were called to the scene by the fire service at around 4.30am.

A spokesman for the police said: "Police were called by the fire service shortly before 4.30am this morning, Wednesday 9 October, following reports of a house fire in Nightingale Road, Lowestoft.

"Officers attended and a 50-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of arson. She was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

"No one was injured during the fire.

"A scene remains in place while a joint police and fire service investigation takes place."

