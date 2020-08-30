Woman airlifted to hospital after falling from horse on beach

A woman who fell from a horse on Wells beach was airlifted to hospital by the Rescue 912 helicopter. Picture: HM Coastguard Archant

A horse rider had to be airlifted to hospital after sustaining serious injuries after falling on a north Norfolk beach.

Emergency services were called to the beach near Wells-next-the-Sea by the coastguard at 10am on Sunday, August 30 after reports of the accident.

The 25-year-old woman was treated at the scene of the accident by paramedics but her injuries were deemed serious enough for her to be airlifted.

She was flown aboard the HM Coastguard Humberside rescue helicopter to Pilgrim Hospital in Boston.

Members of Wells and Cley Coastguard search and rescue team, together with volunteers from Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team, were also alerted to the incident.

A spokesman said: “Due to the casualty location and her injuries, it was decided the best extraction plan was to use our rescue helicopter, Rescue 912.

“The casualty was kept comfortable until the helicopter arrived...and flown to Pilgrim Hospital in Boston. We wish her a speedy recovery.”

Holkham and Wells beach is a popular location for horse riders and is the location of a number of riding schools.