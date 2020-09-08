Woman airlifted to hospital after falling from horse

East Anglian Air Ambulance helicopter Anglia One. Photo: EAAA EAAA

A woman in her 50s was airlifted to hospital after falling from a horse.

The woman was injured in an equestrian incident at Kessingland, near Lowestoft.

The East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST), HM Coastguard rescue officers and the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out at about 12.56pm on Sunday, September 6.

The Anglia One helicopter was landed close to the scene, on the beach, as they assisted.

A spokesman for the EAAA said: “Anglia One was tasked to Kessingland to assist EEAST and Coastguard with a woman in her fifties who fell from a horse. “Doctor Andrew Lindner, critical care paramedic Nigel Strange and supervisor doctor Nicola Ebbs gave the patient a full assessment and provided A and E level care at the scene, including administering advanced pain relief.

“The patient was then flown to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston for further treatment.”