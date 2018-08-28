Search

Police hunt for two men in van after lone woman, 18, targeted in Lowestoft

PUBLISHED: 16:37 03 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:44 03 December 2018

An 18-year-old woman was accosted in Lowestoft on Saturday afternoon, police have confirmed.

The incident occurred on Snape Drive, in Lowestoft, on November 24.

At around 4pm, the woman was walking when a white van drove slowly along the road towards her.

An occupant of the van is believed to have wound down the window and two men inside told her to get into the vehicle.

The woman refused and the drivers did not get out of the van before driving away.

Suffolk Police have now appealed for information about the incident, and the identity of the men in the van.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information about it, is urged to contact officers in Lowestoft on 101, quotling crime reference 37/68429/18.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

