Search

Advanced search

Woman taken to hospital after three vehicle crash

PUBLISHED: 11:58 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:08 21 November 2018

A woman was taken to hospital after a three car RTC. Photo: SARS

A woman was taken to hospital after a three car RTC. Photo: SARS

SARS

A woman was taken to hospital after a crash involving two cars and a van.

A volunteer paramedic from the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) was first on the seen to the crash on the A143 Beccles Road, near Haddiscoe, at 7.04pm on Tuesday (November 20).

A Honda Accord and Ford Focus were involved in a collision with a Renault van and three motorists were treated at the scene.

A female patient had to be assisted from her vehicle by the SAR and paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service.

Debris blocked the road and a diversion was put in place. Norfolk Highways attended the scene to assist emergency services.

The road was reopened about 11pm.

None of the patients were believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries but a female patient were later taken to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston by ambulance.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Five fire crews called to Sainsbury’s superstore in Norwich

Fire crews were called to Sainsbury's in Queens Road, Norwich. Picture: Steve Adams.

Video MP ‘jokes about suicide’ in House of Commons

Clive Lewis pictured in the House of Commons seemingly mimicking shooting himself in the mouth Photo: House of Commons

Video Norwich police operation will create ‘ring of steel’ around city

In pursuit of a vehicle through the streets of Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

What is happening at the empty units on this Norwich road?

Shop on Plumstead Road. Picture: Andrew Fitchett

Video Firefighters called to blaze behind former Norwich pub

Fire in a stable behind the former Magpie Pub in Norwich. Picture Heidi Secker.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Nine cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from a Strictly star to Shakespeare

Anton Du Beck Credit: Supplied by Jarrolds

‘Inappropriate and hurtful’ - readers react to Clive Lewis ‘joking about suicide’ in House of Commons

Clive Lewis pictured in the House of Commons seemingly mimicking shooting himself in the mouth Photo: House of Commons

Five fire crews called to Sainsbury’s superstore in Norwich

Fire crews were called to Sainsbury's in Queens Road, Norwich. Picture: Steve Adams.

WW2 oxygen tank found on Norfolk beach could be from US B17 plane

A Second World War oxygen tank was found on a beach north of Sea Palling. Picture: HM Coastguard Bacton

‘Must have fancy little knickers’ – Is this Marks and Spencer window display in Norwich sexist?

The window display at Marks and Spencer's Norwich store, showing the 'must have fancy little knickers' strapline. Picture: Archant.

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast