Woman in 90s dies after crash with 4x4 towing a boat

A woman in her 90s has died in hospital following a collision on the A143 Harleston bypass junction with Mendham Lane. Picture: Google Street View Archant

A woman in her 90s has died in hospital following a collision with a 4x4 which was towing a boat.

Police said a woman who was seriously injured in the crash at Harleston on Wednesday, July 29, had since died in hospital.

The incident happened on the A143, near to the junction with Mendham Lane, and involved a silver Toyota Yaris and a black Santana PS-10 which was towing a boat.

The driver of the Toyota, a woman in her 90s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment, where she died on Saturday, August 8.

Officers want to hear from anyone who witnessed or has information about the collision.

Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 or email SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 116 of 29 July.

