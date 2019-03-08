Search

'She was really nice and very friendly' - Neighbours pay tribute to elderly woman after unexplained death

PUBLISHED: 13:30 20 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:33 20 October 2019

Police are investigating the death of a woman in her 90s in Highfield Avenue, Swaffham. Picture: Archant staff

Neighbours have paid tribute to a woman in her nineties who was found dead at her home.

The woman was described as "very friendly" and "active" by a neighbour of hers on the Highfield Avenue estate in Swaffham.

Alla Stankevica, who lives nearby, said she appeared fit and active.

Mrs Stankevica said: "We would say hello to each other, and send each other Christmas cards. She was a really nice lady. She was very friendly.

"She was able to care for her garden, and cut the grass, and she wasn't just in her bungalow all day. I used to see her going to Asda with her trolley."

But Mrs Stankevica said she could not recall seeing the woman putting her bins out over the past couple of weeks, which she regularly had in the past.

Police were called to the woman's bungalow at 11.30pm on Friday, October 18, after concerns were raised for her welfare.

Officers then went around to the house and gained access, where they found the woman's body.

Another neighbour, who did not want to be named, said there were four or five police vehicles, including a forensics team, at the scene on Saturday as an investigation into the cause of her death progressed.

He said he believed the woman had a pet.

"It's very sad. I just knew she had a cat and now the cat is homeless," he said.

Police have been treating the death as unexplained, and a Home Office post mortem was due to take place on Sunday.

