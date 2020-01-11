Search

Woman in 20s airlifted to hospital following crash

PUBLISHED: 08:50 11 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:03 11 January 2020

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) responded following a crash near Beccles. Photo: EAAA

EAAA

A woman in her 20s was airlifted to hospital following a crash between a car and a motorcycle.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) was scrambled following reports of a crash near Beccles.

Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust, Suffolk police and the air ambulance were called to Hog Lane in Ilketshall St Lawrence

near Beccles about 8am on Monday, January 6 following reports of a collision.

The road was closed for more than four hours as emergency services worked at the scene and the vehicles were recovered, with Hog Lane reopened shortly after 12.20pm.

A spokesman for the air ambulance said: "Anglia One was tasked near to Beccles to assist EEAST and police with a woman in her twenties who was injured in a road traffic collision.

"Doctor Toby Edmunds, Critical Care Paramedic Dave Killingback and Supervisor Doctor Pam Chrispin gave the patient a full assessment and provided enhanced pre-hospital care, including providing advanced pain relief and sedating the patient to assist with their breathing.

"The patient was then flown to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further treatment."

