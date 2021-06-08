News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Classical music concerts planned for north Norfolk Palladian mansion

Stuart Anderson

Published: 4:25 PM June 8, 2021   
Owners of Wolterton Hall, Keith Day (left) and Peter Sheppard (right) on the balcony. Picture: Ella

Owners of Wolterton Hall, Keith Day (left) and Peter Sheppard (right). The estates grounds will host a classical music event in July.

Classical music lovers will be taken on a metaphorical journey through the English countryside to Italy, Bohemia and as far as Russia in two planned concerts at Wolterton Hall.

The south lawn of the eighteenth-century Palladian mansion north of Aylsham will be the setting for the recitals, under the artistic direction of Norfolk based violinist Hannah Perowne. 

The first concert, called 'Nature's Inspiration', will take place on Saturday, July 10 and is themed around the natural world and includes the famous 'Lark Ascending' by Vaughan Williams.

The second concert on July 11 will be called 'Russian Romance', giving the audience a chance to travel to a different time and place with music by Borodin and Tchaikovsky.

Peter Sheppard, who owns Wolterton Hall with Keith Day, said: "I am retiring as chairman of the Norfolk Churches Trust and this is the first event since lockdown that we have been able to host. We are looking forward to a lovely afternoon listening to beautiful music in an 18th century park setting.”

Both concerts start at 4pm, tickets available from www.Woltertonparkrecitals.eventbrite.co.uk

