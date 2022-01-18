News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Perfect close-up of 'Wolf Moon' captured in Norfolk by astrophotographer

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:30 AM January 18, 2022
The Wolf full moon captured above skies in Watton by Astro-photographer Matt Wells.

The 'Wolf Moon' captured above the sky in Watton by astrophotographer Matt Wells. - Credit: Photography Massa - Matt Wells

An astrophotographer who captured a rare and spectacular close-up of the full moon said it is one of the clearest images he has ever taken.  

Matt Wells, from Watton, stood with his camera in his garden on Monday, January 17, and was able to perfectly capture the 'Wolf Moon'.  

The Wolf full moon captured above skies in Watton by Astro-photographer Matt Wells.

The 'Wolf Moon' captured above the sky in Watton by astrophotographer Matt Wells. - Credit: Photography Massa - Matt Wells

But although his astrophotography is only a hobby, Mr Wells' skills of capturing our solar system have continued to amaze hundreds of people online.  

He said: “It is probably the best full moon photo I have taken to date and I am super happy with it. The feedback I have had has also been incredible. 

“I use an app on my phone which tells you the percentage of the moon at the precise moment you are looking at it.

"The moment I took the picture, it said the moon was 99.9pc full. 

“It really is amazing.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk village named among poshest places to live in the UK
  2. 2 Seven Sprowston neighbours scoop £30,000 lottery win
  3. 3 Should cars be banned from Norwich's steepest hill?
  1. 4 Air ambulance called after three people seriously injured in A47 crash
  2. 5 Asteroid bigger than any building on Earth to be visible in Norfolk skies
  3. 6 Pub landlord threatened to kill man he chased through streets with axe
  4. 7 Car boot sale to return after five years with up to 200 pitches
  5. 8 What is this mystery tower that has sprung up in Norwich?
  6. 9 Couple explores Norfolk homes in Escape to the Country
  7. 10 Council to sell land in 'Chelsea-on-Sea'

Elsewhere in the county, on Tuesday, January 18, Richard Lay captured multiple photographs of the 'Wolf Moon', taken 140 seconds apart.

The 55-year-old then "stacked" the photos, taken in Great Yarmouth, to show the moon gradually disappearing.  

Richard Lay captured an amazing photograph of the moon as it gradually disappeared into the morning sky in Great Yarmouth.

Richard Lay captured an amazing photograph of the moon in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Richard Lay

Watton News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A roast dinner platter from The Three Horseshoes in Roydon. 

Food and Drink

Norfolk pub gets booked up every Sunday for its roast dinner platters

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Silver Street, Besthorpe, Norfolk

Custom-built six-bedroom home with indoor slide on the market for £900,000

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The Reaper in the Room: Nick Deth relaxes, fully prepped for the after-life.

Meet the man behind a morbid new craze

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Serious accident in Downham Market today.

Norfolk Live News

Long stretch of A47 closed overnight due to crash

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon