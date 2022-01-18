Perfect close-up of 'Wolf Moon' captured in Norfolk by astrophotographer

The 'Wolf Moon' captured above the sky in Watton by astrophotographer Matt Wells. - Credit: Photography Massa - Matt Wells

An astrophotographer who captured a rare and spectacular close-up of the full moon said it is one of the clearest images he has ever taken.

Matt Wells, from Watton, stood with his camera in his garden on Monday, January 17, and was able to perfectly capture the 'Wolf Moon'.

The 'Wolf Moon' captured above the sky in Watton by astrophotographer Matt Wells. - Credit: Photography Massa - Matt Wells

But although his astrophotography is only a hobby, Mr Wells' skills of capturing our solar system have continued to amaze hundreds of people online.

He said: “It is probably the best full moon photo I have taken to date and I am super happy with it. The feedback I have had has also been incredible.

“I use an app on my phone which tells you the percentage of the moon at the precise moment you are looking at it.

"The moment I took the picture, it said the moon was 99.9pc full.

“It really is amazing.”

Elsewhere in the county, on Tuesday, January 18, Richard Lay captured multiple photographs of the 'Wolf Moon', taken 140 seconds apart.

The 55-year-old then "stacked" the photos, taken in Great Yarmouth, to show the moon gradually disappearing.