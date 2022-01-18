Perfect close-up of 'Wolf Moon' captured in Norfolk by astrophotographer
- Credit: Photography Massa - Matt Wells
An astrophotographer who captured a rare and spectacular close-up of the full moon said it is one of the clearest images he has ever taken.
Matt Wells, from Watton, stood with his camera in his garden on Monday, January 17, and was able to perfectly capture the 'Wolf Moon'.
But although his astrophotography is only a hobby, Mr Wells' skills of capturing our solar system have continued to amaze hundreds of people online.
He said: “It is probably the best full moon photo I have taken to date and I am super happy with it. The feedback I have had has also been incredible.
“I use an app on my phone which tells you the percentage of the moon at the precise moment you are looking at it.
"The moment I took the picture, it said the moon was 99.9pc full.
“It really is amazing.”
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk village named among poshest places to live in the UK
- 2 Seven Sprowston neighbours scoop £30,000 lottery win
- 3 Should cars be banned from Norwich's steepest hill?
- 4 Air ambulance called after three people seriously injured in A47 crash
- 5 Asteroid bigger than any building on Earth to be visible in Norfolk skies
- 6 Pub landlord threatened to kill man he chased through streets with axe
- 7 Car boot sale to return after five years with up to 200 pitches
- 8 What is this mystery tower that has sprung up in Norwich?
- 9 Couple explores Norfolk homes in Escape to the Country
- 10 Council to sell land in 'Chelsea-on-Sea'
Elsewhere in the county, on Tuesday, January 18, Richard Lay captured multiple photographs of the 'Wolf Moon', taken 140 seconds apart.
The 55-year-old then "stacked" the photos, taken in Great Yarmouth, to show the moon gradually disappearing.