Norfolk best beers of 2021 revealed
- Credit: Archant
A beer from a Besthorpe brewery is the best in Norfolk, according to the local CAMRA branch.
Norwich and District Campaign for Real Ale has revealed its top tipples of 2021, with Wolf Brewery's red ale Mad Wolf coming out on top.
The Champions Cask Ale of Norfolk 2021 was described by judges as having a "well-rounded malty foundation with chocolate and chestnut support. A bittersweet hoppiness provides depth and balance. Full bodied and lasting".
Wolf Brewery beat off competition from Norwich-based Mr Winter's Brewery, which came in second with Fusioneer, and Lignum Vitae from the Grain Brewery of Alburgh.
All in, 11 different Norfolk breweries are represented in the awards.
You may also want to watch:
Alan Edwards, chair of the Norfolk Taste Panel, which judged the winners, said: "We have appreciated the efforts made by brewers and publicans to ensure the availability of Real Ale, even when the pubs have been closed.
"The members of the panel have taken every opportunity to taste the many wonderful brews available to the Norfolk drinker.
Most Read
- 1 Pub for sale after landlord dies of Covid
- 2 Women seriously injured after being trampled on by cows
- 3 New images show £6.1m Norwich shopping street shake-up plans
- 4 'No chance of rescheduling' - July events in jeopardy if lockdown extended
- 5 Gunn set for Norwich City return after £5m deal agreed
- 6 Owners of seaside restaurant reveal why it's closed for two weeks
- 7 Norwich City transfer rumours: A potential Buendia replacement?
- 8 Passengers cut from car after crash on village road
- 9 Town's shock after man seriously hurt in late night attack
- 10 Publican to stand trial over static caravans at Norfolk Broads pub site
"CAMRA recently reviewed and revised both the guidelines to beer styles and the actual judging cards used by the panel.
"This has enabled the beers to be judged against, and where appropriate repositioned into, both traditional and modern styles of brewing. This has given a much better fit for many of the beers as well as recognising the new adventurous brews now available."
Full results
Overall Beer Brewery
WINNER Mad Wolf, Wolf Besthorpe
RUNNER UP Fusioneer, Mr Winter’s Norwich
3rd Lignum Vitae, Grain Alburgh
Mild Ales
WINNER Fusioneer, Mr Winter’s Norwich
Session Bitters
WINNER = Table Bitter, Golden Triangle Norwich
WINNER = Wensum Ale, St Andrews Brewhouse Norwich
3rd Norwich Bitter, Fat Cat Norwich
Premium Bitters
WINNER Nelsons, Woodfordes Woodbastwick
Session Pale Blonde and Golden Ales
WINNER Evolution, Mr Winter’s Norwich
RUNNER UP Golden Jackal, Wolf Besthorpe
3rd Lupus Lupus, Wolf Besthorpe
Premium Pale Blonde and Golden Ales
WINNER Legacy, Lacons Gt Yarmouth
RUNNER UP White Face, Moon Gazer Hindringham
Red Ales, Brown Ales, Old Ales & Strong Milds
WINNER Mad Wolf, Wolf Besthorpe
Session Stouts & Porters
WINNER Vanilla Latte, Mr Winter’s Norwich
RUNNER UP Tombland Porter, St Andrews Norwich
3rd Black Anna, Chalk Hill Norwich
Strong Stouts & Porters
WINNER Dark Horse Stout, Elmtree Snetterton
Barley Wines & Strong Ales
WINNER Lignum Vitae, Grain Alburgh
Speciality Beers
WINNER Honey Ale, Fat Cat Norwich