Riding for disabled centre appealing for volunteers

Published: 8:24 PM June 15, 2021

Volunteers at the Magpie Centre with horse Tonto. - Credit: Magpie Centre

A Norfolk riding for the disabled centre is looking for volunteers to help run pony lessons.

The West Norfolk Riding for the Disabled Association (WNRDA), based at the Magpie Centre at Wallington Hall, near Downham Market, has seen "enthusiastic" riders return following an easing of lockdown restrictions.

The centre provides more than 100 riding and carriage driving lessons a week to people of all ages, who are living with a wide range of physical and learning disabilities.

And WNRDA is looking for volunteers to help lead a quiet pony in lessons and to 'sidewalk' from Monday to Friday lunchtime.

A spokesperson said: "The role of the sidewalker is very important. He or she walks beside the rider to help them maintain balance and helps to communicate the instructor’s directions to the rider."

No previous experience is necessary as training will be provided.

For more information call the centre on 01553 810202 or email magpiecentrewnrda@hotmail.co.uk