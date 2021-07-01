Your next pets? Bee show could get visitors buzzing

Published: 6:59 AM July 1, 2021

A beekeeping and horticultural extravaganza will be held to show off the work of beekeepers and give insight into life in a bee colony.

The West Norfolk and King’s Lynn Beekeepers Association (WNKLBA) will hold its annual honey show in the grounds of the Downham Home and Garden Store at Bexwell, near Downham Market, on July 24 and 25.

WNKLBA would usually be preparing to hold the event at the Sandringham Flower Show but instead found another venue following its cancellation.

The show, in collaboration with The CGM Group and the Downham Home and Garden store, is free to the public and will showcase members' passion for beekeeping.

Displays will include live bees in ‘observation hives’, horticultural displays identifying plants which are beneficial to honey bees and other pollinating insects.

A variety of honey, wax products, meads, cakes and photographs which also be judged on Saturday, July 24 by National Honey Show appointed judges.





