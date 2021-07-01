Your next pets? Bee show could get visitors buzzing
- Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2009
A beekeeping and horticultural extravaganza will be held to show off the work of beekeepers and give insight into life in a bee colony.
The West Norfolk and King’s Lynn Beekeepers Association (WNKLBA) will hold its annual honey show in the grounds of the Downham Home and Garden Store at Bexwell, near Downham Market, on July 24 and 25.
WNKLBA would usually be preparing to hold the event at the Sandringham Flower Show but instead found another venue following its cancellation.
The show, in collaboration with The CGM Group and the Downham Home and Garden store, is free to the public and will showcase members' passion for beekeeping.
Displays will include live bees in ‘observation hives’, horticultural displays identifying plants which are beneficial to honey bees and other pollinating insects.
You may also want to watch:
A variety of honey, wax products, meads, cakes and photographs which also be judged on Saturday, July 24 by National Honey Show appointed judges.
Most Read
- 1 Family's joy as crack addicts are finally locked out of their building
- 2 Stunning hotel view shows summer work at Carrow Road
- 3 Topless drunk woman punched police officer
- 4 'He turned blue' - Boy, 9, saved after choking on travel sweet
- 5 Teacher accuses parking firm and bailiffs of bullying over £250 charge
- 6 Fan park crowd told: 'Sit down or we’ll turn off big screen'
- 7 Six arrested over puppy sales and money laundering
- 8 Canaries' striker set for FC Porto move
- 9 Fire warning after spate of tumble dryer fires
- 10 The 100 most common surnames in Norfolk – how many people share your name?