News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Your next pets? Bee show could get visitors buzzing

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 6:59 AM July 1, 2021   
Honey bee colonies in the Fakenham and Wells area are under threat from an outbreak of European foul

The West Norfolk and King’s Lynn Beekeeper’s Association (WNKLBA) will hold its annual honey show in the grounds of the Downham Home and Garden Store at Bexwell on July 24 and 25. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2009

A beekeeping and horticultural extravaganza will be held to show off the work of beekeepers and give insight into life in a bee colony.

The West Norfolk and King’s Lynn Beekeepers Association (WNKLBA) will hold its annual honey show in the grounds of the Downham Home and Garden Store at Bexwell, near Downham Market, on July 24 and 25.

WNKLBA would usually be preparing to hold the event at the Sandringham Flower Show but instead found another venue following its cancellation.

Downham Home and Garden store.

Downham Home and Garden store. - Credit: Google

The show, in collaboration with The CGM Group and the Downham Home and Garden store, is free to the public and will showcase members' passion for beekeeping.

Displays will include live bees in ‘observation hives’, horticultural displays identifying plants which are beneficial to honey bees and other pollinating insects.

You may also want to watch:

A variety of honey, wax products, meads, cakes and photographs which also be judged on Saturday, July 24 by National Honey Show appointed judges. 


Poster of the honey show and beekeeping exhibition at Downham Home and Garden.

Poster of the honey show and beekeeping exhibition at Downham Home and Garden. - Credit: WNKLBA


Most Read

  1. 1 Family's joy as crack addicts are finally locked out of their building
  2. 2 Stunning hotel view shows summer work at Carrow Road
  3. 3 Topless drunk woman punched police officer
  1. 4 'He turned blue' - Boy, 9, saved after choking on travel sweet
  2. 5 Teacher accuses parking firm and bailiffs of bullying over £250 charge
  3. 6 Fan park crowd told: 'Sit down or we’ll turn off big screen'
  4. 7 Six arrested over puppy sales and money laundering
  5. 8 Canaries' striker set for FC Porto move
  6. 9 Fire warning after spate of tumble dryer fires
  7. 10 The 100 most common surnames in Norfolk – how many people share your name?
Downham Market News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Anthony Hibble, 32, has gone missing from Thetford. He was last seen on Nessa Close

Missing man was found dead by police

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Almost a third of adults in Norfolk and Waveney have now received both doses of the coronavirus vacc

Coronavirus

'Early signs' third wave of Covid-19 is reaching Norfolk

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Paul Kent, from Paul Kent Hair Studio, PIC: Peter Walsh

Former Norwich City footballer sells hair salon

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Craig Hill went missing on Monday, but has now been found.

Norfolk Live

Missing man found and 'receiving medical attention'

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus